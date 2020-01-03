Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.46

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.46 and traded as high as $53.02. Swisscom shares last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 1,277 shares trading hands.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Swisscom alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.27.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.