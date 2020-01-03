Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.85

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.85 and traded as high as $37.86. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 45,211 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sidoti cut Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of $985.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.86 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $72,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 389.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $203,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

