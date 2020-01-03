Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD opened at $143.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.21. Tech Data has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $145.25.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tech Data will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 9.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 18.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

