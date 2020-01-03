Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TAST. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 129,849 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2,616.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,334,000 after buying an additional 277,221 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 153,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.