Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 4,574.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 113,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

