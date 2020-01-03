Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Sunworks stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.70. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.63%. Analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunworks by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunworks by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 910,982 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunworks by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 566,575 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

