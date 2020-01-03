SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 600,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 268,909 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 415,500 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

