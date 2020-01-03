Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.63. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 669,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 209,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

