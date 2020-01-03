SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities cut SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

SNDE opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.