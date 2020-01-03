ValuEngine Upgrades Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) to “Buy”

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBBP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.71. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 211.37% and a return on equity of 45.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

