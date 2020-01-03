ValuEngine Downgrades Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) to Hold

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Sigma Labs to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGLB opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.46.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 330.63% and a negative net margin of 1,947.56%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

