ValuEngine Lowers Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) to Hold

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCON opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.70. Superconductor Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.