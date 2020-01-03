Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,474 shares in the company, valued at $969,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,247 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 30.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

