Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.91 and a quick ratio of 15.91. The company has a market cap of $238.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 45.20% and a net margin of 31.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Gloria E. Gebbia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,551,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.