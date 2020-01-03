Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ROSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROSE opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.44. Rosehill Resources has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,210 shares of company stock valued at $61,296 in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rosehill Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rosehill Resources by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.