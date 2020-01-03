Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $482,962.48 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,151.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $468,129.48.

On Monday, October 28th, Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $456,432.60.

FSLR opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,686,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $176,441,000 after buying an additional 1,966,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $151,340,000 after buying an additional 664,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 191,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in First Solar by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 221,131 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 137,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

