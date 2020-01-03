LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Sells $439,800.00 in Stock

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 4,500 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $216,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $237,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kristin Sverchek sold 9,410 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $415,263.30.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kristin Sverchek sold 30,000 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,288,500.00.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. LYFT Inc has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LYFT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LYFT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in LYFT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in LYFT by 748.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in LYFT by 337.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 102,726 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

