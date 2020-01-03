Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells $414,680.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $414,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at $27,237,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $70.64 and a 12-month high of $124.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.75.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

