Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells $413,455.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $413,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.75. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $124.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

