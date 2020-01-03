Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Director Sells $332,544.00 in Stock

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $332,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ZAYO opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.72. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Zayo Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $141,703,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zayo Group in the second quarter valued at $101,066,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zayo Group in the second quarter valued at $92,806,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zayo Group by 267.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

