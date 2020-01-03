Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $337,532.48 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 32.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.