Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Insider Sells $261,862.80 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $261,862.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pedro Abreu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $287,269.20.

On Thursday, November 21st, Pedro Abreu sold 458 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $16,112.44.

On Thursday, October 31st, Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $245,782.80.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The company had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. FBN Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

