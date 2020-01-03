Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $255,375.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.01.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
