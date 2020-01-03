Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $255,375.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 721.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 160.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 363.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $11,026,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $10,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.01.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.