Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Sells $155,160.00 in Stock

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher A. Marlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390.00.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $375.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.48. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 201,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 154,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

