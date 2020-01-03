Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Sells $226,229.15 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 6,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $226,229.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,099.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $35.80 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $712.64 million, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.21.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. First Analysis downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

