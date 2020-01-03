Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett Sells 9,000 Shares

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Christopher A. Marlett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 27th, Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $155,160.00.
CUE stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 201,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 154,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.
CUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
