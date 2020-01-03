Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett Sells 9,000 Shares

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher A. Marlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $155,160.00.

CUE stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 201,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 154,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

CUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

