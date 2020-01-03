Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Insider Sells $229,684.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $229,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,285 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael F. Hilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Michael F. Hilton sold 12,100 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total transaction of $1,769,262.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $165.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.60. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $168.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,225,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $1,559,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.57.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

