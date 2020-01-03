Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Sells $129,150.00 in Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Ameresco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $832.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ameresco by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ameresco by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ameresco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

