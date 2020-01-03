Insider Selling: Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells $194,000.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iradimed alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $194,720.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $202,640.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $202,160.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $135,180.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 9,800 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $215,208.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $219,600.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.53 million, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.48. Iradimed Corp has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed in the third quarter worth about $287,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Iradimed in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Iradimed in the third quarter worth about $1,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Iradimed by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iradimed by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.