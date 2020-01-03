Insider Selling: Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells $194,720.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $194,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,176.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iradimed alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $194,000.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $202,640.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $202,160.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $201,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $135,180.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 9,800 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $215,208.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $219,600.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Iradimed Corp has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $270.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iradimed by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Iradimed by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iradimed by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iradimed by 49.1% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Iradimed by 765.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.