Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $8,955,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $322.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $230.33 and a 52 week high of $331.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.69 and a 200-day moving average of $293.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $5,788,600.00. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

