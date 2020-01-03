Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,567,000 after buying an additional 737,634 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,909.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 587,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 568,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,787,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after acquiring an additional 540,473 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 576.6% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 577,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 491,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,097,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $42.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

