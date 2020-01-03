Private Trust Co. NA Has $653,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,074.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,949.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,943.11. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,637.02 and a one year high of $2,082.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,110.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

