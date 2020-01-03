Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 281.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,575 shares of company stock worth $8,271,569. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK stock opened at $205.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average of $171.43. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.