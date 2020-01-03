Private Trust Co. NA Invests $664,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $123.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

