Private Trust Co. NA Sells 620 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,122,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 312,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 132,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

