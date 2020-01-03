SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 100,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 248,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after buying an additional 165,595 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138 over the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

SEIC stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

