Private Trust Co. NA Sells 93 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1,764.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.74 and its 200 day moving average is $194.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $135.58 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

