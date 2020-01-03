Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $203,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 53,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura raised their price objective on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.79.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,550 shares of company stock worth $21,751,147 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $297.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.07. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $299.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

