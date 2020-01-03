Private Trust Co. NA Sells 219 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.63.

In other news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $842,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,773.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $167.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.14. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.66.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

