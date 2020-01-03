Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of ITW opened at $181.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.58 and a 52-week high of $182.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

