Private Trust Co. NA Sells 3,796 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 67.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,697 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.