Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 256.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 166.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.38.

NYSE:IR opened at $134.35 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

