Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,121 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,782 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,891 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

