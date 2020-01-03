Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,357 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $62.83 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

