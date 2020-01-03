Private Trust Co. NA Has $895,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 109.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.792 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.