Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,194 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,230,000 after buying an additional 96,274 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,119,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,138,000 after buying an additional 83,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after buying an additional 60,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 582,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $136.88 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $138.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

