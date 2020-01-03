Private Trust Co. NA Sells 693 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

