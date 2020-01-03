Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 228 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of CINF opened at $105.96 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $74.26 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

