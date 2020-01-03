Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $97.20 and a twelve month high of $160.73. The stock has a market cap of $1,215.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.30 and its 200 day moving average is $141.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

